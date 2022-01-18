Brokerages Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce sales of $47.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $50.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $60.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.47 million, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $185,000.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

