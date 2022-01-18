Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report $34.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $132.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,920. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.