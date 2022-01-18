Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.77. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 59.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.98. 8,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

