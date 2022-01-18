Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $19.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.65 million and the highest is $20.77 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,213 in the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.87.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

