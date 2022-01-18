Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT at $31.80

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,132.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $199,572.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,695 shares of company stock valued at $964,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after buying an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 180,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 66.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 278,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,120. The company has a market capitalization of $317.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.38. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

