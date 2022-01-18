Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target at $31.44

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.