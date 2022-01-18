Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Target Price at $2.90

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

MYSRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.