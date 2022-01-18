Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target at $48.83

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,334,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

