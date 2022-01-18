Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $41.90

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.15 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,464 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

