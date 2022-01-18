Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $204.94

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $192.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $143.10 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

