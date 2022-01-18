Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 403,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

