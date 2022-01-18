Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price at $179.72

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.72.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.21. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

