Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price at $179.72

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.72.
WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.
In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:WING opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.21. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
