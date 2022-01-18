Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.45). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ENTA stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.