Brokers Offer Predictions for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

