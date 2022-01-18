Brokers Set Expectations for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DNLI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $34.84 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.