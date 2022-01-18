Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank of Canada

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEP. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

