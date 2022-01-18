Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Raised to “Buy” at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$38.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.38.

BEP.UN stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.40. 85,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$40.84 and a 52 week high of C$63.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.39 billion and a PE ratio of -41.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

