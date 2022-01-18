Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 2,931 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

