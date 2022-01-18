Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $376,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150,824 shares of company stock valued at $211,706,351 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $104.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

