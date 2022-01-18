Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

