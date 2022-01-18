Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

PFG opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

