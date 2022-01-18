Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.