Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $219.73

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $219.73 and last traded at $223.53, with a volume of 3686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.99.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.
The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
