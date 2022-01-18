Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $219.73

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $219.73 and last traded at $223.53, with a volume of 3686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.