Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CFWFF stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

