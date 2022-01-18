California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,942 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $129,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock worth $21,300,265 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average is $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

