California Public Employees Retirement System Has $146.35 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,266,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $146,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 157,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

