California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $149,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

