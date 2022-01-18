California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Chubb worth $170,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

