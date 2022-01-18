California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,045 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $158,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 606.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $221,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $690.09.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $678.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.