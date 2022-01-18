California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,045 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $158,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $690.09.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $678.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $669.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

