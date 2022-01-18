California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 260 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $114,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,004.75.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,498.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,693.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,773.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.