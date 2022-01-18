Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

