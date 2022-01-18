Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $306.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock valued at $359,627 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.