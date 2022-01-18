Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canoo by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Canoo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canoo by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Canoo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Canoo by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

