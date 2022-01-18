Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 518,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $10,097,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

