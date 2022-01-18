Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,817,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD opened at $197.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

