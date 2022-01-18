Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Joint by 201.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

JYNT opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

