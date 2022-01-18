Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. 2,989,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

