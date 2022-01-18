Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 68.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,616 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $556,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.