Canaccord Genuity Group Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $160.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

