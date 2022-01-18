Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.83

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 521739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.