Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.51). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.89) EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.