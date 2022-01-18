Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.43

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.43 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.23). Capital shares last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 244,652 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 127 ($1.73) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.69) price target on shares of Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £168.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.98.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

