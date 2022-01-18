Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $44.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

CPXWF stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

