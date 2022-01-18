Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.41 and traded as high as C$6.21. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 375,603 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

