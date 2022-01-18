CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.0 days.

CHHHF stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Separately, boosted their target price on CareRx from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

