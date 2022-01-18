Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $10.92. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,869 shares of company stock valued at $73,885.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

