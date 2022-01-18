Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 5.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.75 and last traded at $165.29. 67,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,670,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

