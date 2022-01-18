CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

