Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Short Interest Up 60.3% in December

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CSPR opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter worth $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 119.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 90,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

